German word of the day: Dingsbums

Advertisement

Why do I need this word?

If you’re studying for a C1 German exam, you can rest assured that probably won’t be asked about this funny-sounding term. But you’ll often hear it among speakers of at least this level, as an informal way of quickly naming something or someone whose name just isn’t coming to mind.

What does it mean?

In English, you might describe Dingsbums as a whatchamacallit, thingamobob, doohicky, thingy or doodad (or doodah in British English), and countless other colloquial equivalents. For a person, the equivalent might be whatshisname or whatshisface.

You could use it in back and forth banter with a friend, when you’re looking for something, or even in a quick text message. But you’ll never find it in a formal written context, where it’s possible to pause and remember - or look up - the name of the Dingsbums in question.

A Dingsbums is diverse: it could be the tool you need for a paint job, an ingredient for a recipe, a random object you find and have no idea what it is, or a person you met at a party.

READ ALSO: German phrase of the day: Was für

It’s also a rare German word that can be used with the articles die, der, or das - maybe because a Dingsbums can be referring to any object, person or sea serpent imaginable.

Advertisement

Here’s how it’s used:

Naja, ich habe keine Ahnung, was dieses Dingsbums tun soll.

So, I have no idea what this doodad is supposed to do.

Frau Dingsbums hat mich gerade angerufen.

Ms. whatsherface just called me.

Wozu ist dieses Dingsbums gut?

What is this thingsmabob good for?

Don't miss any of our German words and expressions of the day by downloading our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the German Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.