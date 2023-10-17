Have your say: What are the main difficulties for property buyers in Germany?

Advertisement

Getting on the housing ladder in Germany is a dream for many foreigners, but finding your ideal home isn't always easy.

Right now, property prices are dropping almost everywhere in the country - even in popular metropoles like Munich and Frankfurt. At the same time, spiralling interest rates are making mortgages far less affordable for ordinary households.

Then there's the bureaucracy to deal with - mostly in German - and the reams of hidden costs involved.

If you own your home in Germany or you are currently trying to purchase property, please share your experience and views with our readers in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.

If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.