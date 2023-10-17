German phrase of the day: Mach's gut

Advertisement

Why do I need to know mach's gut?

Because this handy little phrase is regularly used by Germans as an alternative to "Tschüss" or "Auf wiedersehen" and can make your day-to-day interactions sound more natural and friendly.

What does it mean?

As you might have guessed, mach's gut is an abbreviation of "es gut machen", which literally means "make it good" or "do it well" - a bit of a non-sequitur when you're saying goodbye to someone!

However, you could more accurately translate the phrase as something like "take care" or "have a good one" in English. In other words, you're wishing someone well as you depart from them.

In this way, you could also use "mach's gut" as a means of expressing some sympathy for anyone who's facing some difficult issue in the future. Here, "mach's gut" or "mach's besser" can work as a platitude that makes it clear you care and are hoping things will get better soon.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Na

So when you next meet up with a circle of friends who you know well, just as you are about to go your separate ways you can wish them "Mach's gut!" with a smile and a wave.

Advertisement

A word of caution though: in more formal situations, such a meeting with your boss (unless you are on very friendly terms with them), 'mach's gut' will be far less appropriate than the more elegant "Auf wiedersehen" (see you later). Another option is to formalise the phrase by using the longer form and the formal "Sie" - i.e. "Machen Sie es gut" - though this is far less regularly used.

Use it like this:

"Ich muss hier aussteigen. Mach's gut, euch!"

"I have to get off here. Take it easy, guys!"

"Wir sehen uns am Freitag, oder? Toll, ich freue mich. Dann mach's gut!"

"I'll see you on Friday, right? Great, I'm looking forward to it. Take care then!"