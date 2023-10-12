PODCAST: Will Germany's new immigration law really make life easier for foreigners?

Advertisement

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We hear some analysis from political commentator Brian Melican on the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria.

We hear from Berlin-based immigration lawyer Sven Hasse who talks about what we can expect from the German government's skilled worker immigration law reforms. We then move onto a discussion about it in the studio.

The Germany in Focus team are taking a two week break from the podcast and will return in the first week of November. Make sure to hit follow wherever you get your podcasts so you get updates on our latest episodes.