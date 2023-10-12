Advertisement

PODCAST: Will Germany's new immigration law really make life easier for foreigners?

Published: 12 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023 11:12 CET
Germany in Focus is back and this week we have a special episode where we discuss the ins and outs of the skilled worker immigration law reform. We also talk about the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron BurnettOur sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We hear some analysis from political commentator Brian Melican on the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria. 

We hear from Berlin-based immigration lawyer Sven Hasse who talks about what we can expect from the German government's skilled worker immigration law reforms. We then move onto a discussion about it in the studio.

The Germany in Focus team are taking a two week break from the podcast and will return in the first week of November. Make sure to hit follow wherever you get your podcasts so you get updates on our latest episodes. 

