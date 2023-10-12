PODCAST: Will Germany's new immigration law really make life easier for foreigners?
Germany in Focus is back and this week we have a special episode where we discuss the ins and outs of the skilled worker immigration law reform. We also talk about the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse.
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We hear some analysis from political commentator Brian Melican on the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria.
- 'Disastrous results': Germany in shock after state elections
- Why did the AfD do so well in Bavaria and Hesse?
We hear from Berlin-based immigration lawyer Sven Hasse who talks about what we can expect from the German government's skilled worker immigration law reforms. We then move onto a discussion about it in the studio.
- German Bundestag passes sweeping immigration reform bill
- How foreigners will be able to bring their families to Germany under new skilled worker law
- 8 things to know about Germany's new skilled worker immigration law
The Germany in Focus team are taking a two week break from the podcast and will return in the first week of November. Make sure to hit follow wherever you get your podcasts so you get updates on our latest episodes.
Comments
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
