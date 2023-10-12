Germany allows Israel to use two of its combat drones

Advertisement

Israel has asked to use two of the five Heron TP drones that Germany's Bundeswehr leases from Israel, the German defence ministry said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that it had approved the request.

"We will provide the two drones that the Israelis have requested," Pistorius confirmed on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

The Israeli-made Heron drones are mainly used for training purposes by German soldiers in Israel, according to the defence ministry.

"There have also been initial enquiries about ammunition for ships, and we will now discuss this with the Israelis," Pistorius added.

Germany has pledged full support for Israel in its war against Hamas following a shock attack by Hamas fighters at the weekend.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack and bombardment that took the lives of 1,200 Israelis, rockets from Israel have been raining down on the Gaza strip.

The official death toll is believed to be over 1,200, with tens of thousands of homes destroyed and an estimated 345,000 people displaced. Israel has also cut off food, water and fuel supplies to the region.

Rockets from Israel hit targets in Gaza. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Xinhua | -

"For Germany at the moment, the only place is at Israel's side," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Thursday, adding that Berlin's solidarity "goes beyond words".

"I have asked Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to stay in close contact and inform us of any need for support," Scholz said.

This could include offering medical care for Israelis wounded in the fighting, he said.

"But we will also promptly examine other support requests from Israel."