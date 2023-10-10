'Summer is briefly back': Germany to see mid-week temperatures of up to 27C

Advertisement

Crisp and colourful leaves on the ground and sinking temperatures: it seems that autumn is in full swing in Germany.

But the Bundesrepublik is set to see an Indian summer, or a sudden summery temperature spike, in the middle of the week, with the mercury reaching the high 20s Celcius, according to wetter.de.

Southern Germany will be the warmest and sunniest, with the mercury jumping up to 27C. In the west it will be similarly warm, but cloudier.

Northern Germany will remain more autumnal - with breezy weather and temperatures between 16C and 19C and heavy clouds.

On Wednesday, it will be 23C in Berlin, 20C in Hamburg, 26C in Munich, 25C in Frankfurt, and 25C in Cologne. The temperatures will remain warm and mild until Sunday, when they will again sink to 12C and below around the country.

Even with the north remaining a little cooler, October is still on track to be the warmest recorded in history, wrote wetter.de. For this, it would have to reach a plus of 3.49C compared to the long-term average from 1961 to 1990 - currently it is heading for 3.47C.

September already set a record in Germany: The month was almost 4C too warm, with above-average sunshine and too little rain, according to wetter.de.

That made it the warmest and second-sunniest September ever recorded in Germany. September thus seamlessly joined the hottest summer since records began in 1940, as the EU climate change service Copernicus recently announced.

Vocabulary

Indian summer - (der) Altweibersommer

Autumnal - herbstlich

Leaves (on the ground) - (das) Laub

Seamless - nahtlos

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.