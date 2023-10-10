Deutsche Bahn to get rid of bistros in German Intercity trains
The German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn has announced the complete discontinuation of dining cars in its Intercity trains.
Decades after their introduction, the dining cars that have been a staple of Deutsche Bahn's Intercity trains will soon find themselves relegated to the annals of history, as the company plans to retire all existing onboard bistro cars.
This change is due to come into effect with the upcoming timetable change on December 10th this year.
However, this change will not impact the onboard restaurants and bistros found in high-speed ICE trains and dining cars will continue to grace the international Eurocity routes operated by foreign railways, such as the route from Hamburg to Prague.
Why the farewell to the iconic dining cars?
For many years, onboard bistros have been a fixture on most Intercity routes in Germany. However, routes served by double-decker trains, like those from Cologne to Norddeich or Dresden to Warnemünde, have not featured dining cars, resulting in a more limited culinary offering.
But in recent years, onboard bistro cars have earned a reputation for their susceptibility to malfunctions. Passengers, particularly those with substantial luggage or older travellers, have struggled with the uncomfortable rotating folding doors, leading to inconvenience and safety concerns.
With the removal of onboard bistros, passengers on classic Intercity trains will have a reduced snack offering, even on extended journeys that traverse Germany for up to eight hours or more. On these routes, gastronomic service will transition to compartment sales and at-seat service with the assistance of a mobile caddy.
However, there is a silver lining on the horizon for those who appreciate dining cars in train travel. The introduction of new trains, such as the ICE-L (formerly known as ECx) from 2024, will bring back a more extensive gastronomic offering on numerous routes.
These modern models will include a dedicated dining car. Deutsche Bahn anticipates that the remaining Intercity-1 trains will be gradually retired and replaced with new rolling stock by 2026, ushering in a new era of train travel.
