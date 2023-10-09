Germany suspends aid for Palestinians after Hamas attack

Advertisement

"It is being examined, that is, temporarily suspended," said a spokeswoman from the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The aid included help for desalination projects, food security and job creation, and amounted to €125 million. Several other European countries, including neighbouring Austria, also announced that they would temporarily suspend aid.

The ministry is reacting to the Palestinian Hamas' large-scale attack against Israel. Stunned by the unprecedented assault on its territory, Israel has counted over 700 dead and launched a barrage of strikes on Gaza that have raised the death toll there above 430.

Earlier, Development Minister Svenja Schulze of the Social Democrats (SPD) had affirmed that the German government would review its entire commitment to the Palestinian territories.

Several Germans, who are also Israeli nationals, were among those kidnapped by militants of the Hamas group during its raids in Israel, German ministerial sources said on Sunday.

The sources did not specify the numbers involved. "As far as we know, they are all Israeli nationals as well as Germans", they added.

