Air traffic at Hamburg Airport resumed following 'attack threat'

On Monday morning, the Federal Police received an email containing a "threat of an attack against an Iranian aircraft," a police spokesperson, told the AFP news agency.

The aircraft, which originated from Tehran and carried 198 passengers along with 16 crew members, has since safely landed at Hamburg Airport.

Upon landing in Hamburg at approximately 12:20 pm, the aircraft was positioned in a specially designated area. The 198 passengers and 16 crew members disembarked from the plane and underwent security screenings in a separate zone. Both the aircraft and passengers' luggage underwent thorough searches, ensuring the safety of all involved.

At around 12:40 pm, all flight operations at the airport came to a complete halt, resulting in approximately one and a half hours of no takeoffs or landings. Incoming flights were redirected to Hanover and other alternate destinations to ensure safety.

The Federal Police spokesperson, speaking to the German Press Agency (dpa), emphasised the seriousness of the bomb threat against the Tehran-Hamburg flight, although he did not immediately disclose any details about the motives behind the threat.

Flight operations at Hamburg Airport, which had been suspended due to the bomb threat against the Iranian plane, have now resumed. An announcement on the airport's website confirmed the resumption of flight operations, cautioning passengers about the possibility of flight delays.