PODCAST: What's at stake in Bavaria's election and what attracts so many people to Berlin?

Published: 6 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023 08:54 CET
PODCAST: What's at stake in Bavaria's election and what attracts so many people to Berlin?

In this week's episode we talk about the future of the €49 ticket, Bavaria's state election, how to get tickets for the Euros which are being held in Germany, why Berlin attracts so many people and false friends.

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron BurnettOur sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about the funding row threatening the future of the €49 transport ticket.

With the Bavarian state elections coming up on October 8th, we profile the southern state and explain the politics. 

The Euros are coming to Germany next year so we talk about how to get tickets. 

Why are so many people attracted to come to Berlin both in the past and present? We hear from author John Kampfner who’s written a book about the German capital called In Search of Berlin: The Story of a Reinvented City.

Lastly, we talk about some false friends that German and English speakers find tricky.

