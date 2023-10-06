PODCAST: What's at stake in Bavaria's election and what attracts so many people to Berlin?
In this week's episode we talk about the future of the €49 ticket, Bavaria's state election, how to get tickets for the Euros which are being held in Germany, why Berlin attracts so many people and false friends.
Join The Local with our podcast listener offer
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about the funding row threatening the future of the €49 transport ticket.
- Why the future of Germany's €49 ticket is up in the air
- What are the rules of Berlin's new €29 travel pass?
With the Bavarian state elections coming up on October 8th, we profile the southern state and explain the politics.
- What's at stake for international residents in Bavaria's elections?
- OPINION - Oktoberfest revelry reveals the political storm brewing in Bavaria
The Euros are coming to Germany next year so we talk about how to get tickets.
Why are so many people attracted to come to Berlin both in the past and present? We hear from author John Kampfner who’s written a book about the German capital called In Search of Berlin: The Story of a Reinvented City.
Lastly, we talk about some false friends that German and English speakers find tricky.
