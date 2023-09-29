PODCAST: How Germany remains divided 33 years after reunification

Advertisement

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Rachel Stern and Sarah Magill. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start by talking about our highlights from the first year of Germany in Focus. We launched the podcast one year ago. Thank you to all our listeners who have joined us on this journey!

We get into how German politicians are trying to solve the issue of a lack of affordable housing to buy and rent.

A new ranking gives us an idea of where German universities stand globally so we talk about that and what it’s like to study in Germany as an international student.

Two German states - Bavaria and Hesse - are going to the polls soon. In this episode we profile the state of Hesse where Frankfurt is and what we can expect from the election.

Germany will mark 33 years of reunification on October 3rd. But what divisions still remain? We talk about a new study and hear from Katharina Ponschab, an assistant researcher at the Stiftung Berliner Mauer. Here is the link to the East Side Gallery exhibition that Katharina talks about during the interview.

Lastly, we talk about some events on Tag der Deutschen Einheit (Day of German Unity), and in October. Here's a link to the pub quiz and panel discussion that Sarah talks about.