PODCAST: Germany embraces night trains and why the chancellor wants you to become German

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by talking about a new night train service between Berlin and Paris and some more train news.

As we are going into autumn, we discuss what the advice is for getting another Covid vaccination.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is encouraging people to apply to become German - we look into why and talk about the government’s plans to become more immigrant and digital friendly.

We’ll hear the second part of our interview with beer expert Christina Schönberger, a brewing engineer at BarthHaas, who tells us how German beer habits are changing and shares her beer recommendations.

Choosing health insurance in Germany can be really tricky, so we’ll dig into a reader question on how to choose between public and private cover.

Lastly we’ll talk about what we’re looking forward to this autumn.