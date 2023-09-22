Advertisement

Published: 22 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023 08:46 CET
PODCAST: Germany embraces night trains and why the chancellor wants you to become German

In the latest episode we talk about a new night train service, advice for Covid vaccinations, why the chancellor wants people to become German, changing beer habits, public vs private health insurance and what we're looking forward to this autumn.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by talking about a new night train service between Berlin and Paris and some more train news. 

As we are going into autumn, we discuss what the advice is for getting another Covid vaccination.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is encouraging people to apply to become German - we look into why and talk about the government’s plans to become more immigrant and digital friendly.

We’ll hear the second part of our interview with beer expert Christina Schönberger, a brewing engineer at BarthHaas, who tells us how German beer habits are changing and shares her beer recommendations.

Choosing health insurance in Germany can be really tricky, so we’ll dig into a reader question on how to choose between public and private cover. 

Lastly we’ll talk about what we’re looking forward to this autumn.

