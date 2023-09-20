German opposition mistakes Georgian palace for the Bundestag

Advertisement

Instead of the Bundestag's spherical dome, former chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU used an image of the more egg-shaped cupola above the Ceremonial Palace in Tbilisi, the former residence of the Georgian president.

Social media users soon spotted the slip in the glossy launch video shared by the party on Tuesday.

Was hattet ihr gegen den Präsidentenpalast von Georgien? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0qdtcCDPDZ — C. Storch (@Storch_i) September 20, 2023

The conservatives acknowledged their mistake, thanking the online community for "numerous" posts pointing out the error.

"We had a lot of domes to choose from and have now picked the only right one," the CDU said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hey Community, großen Dank für Eure zahlreichen Hinweise! Wir hatten echt viele Kuppeln zur Auswahl und haben uns jetzt für die einzig richtige entschieden. 😅 pic.twitter.com/XPAVsBzLgX — CDU Deutschlands (@CDU) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

The embarrassed mea culpa was posted alongside images of the US Capitol and a glass cake cloche for comparison with the German and Georgian domes.

The CDU's new logo, three rising bars in the colours of the German flag, similar to a mobile phone's signal-strength icon, is meant to evoke "renewal".

The party also added two new shades of blue to their visual palette, named after former chancellor Konrad Adenauer's home on the banks of the Rhine and his favourite holiday spot on Italy's Lake Como.

The CDU has been looking to rediscover its momentum ahead of upcoming elections and refresh its sometimes stuffy image.

Despite leading in the polls nationally, the party has come under increasing pressure from the surging far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The AfD also uses light blue in their campaign materials, a colour which is generally used to show their support on electoral maps and charts.

The CDU meanwhile are shown in black -- a reference to the Christian Democrats' historic ties to the dark cloth of the clergy.