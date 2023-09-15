PODCAST: Why Germany is cutting access to Elterngeld and how important is beer to Germans?
In the latest episode we talk about being fooled by Germany's new online car registration service, why the government is cutting access to Elterngeld for higher earners, EU Blue Card changes coming, Oktoberfest, the history and culture of beer in Germany and regional foods.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Rachel Stern and Sarah Magill. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We start off by taking about a new service for registering your car online in Germany and Sarah tells us why it's a bureaucratic nightmare.
- How using Germany's new car online registration service turned into a bureaucratic nightmare
- How to register your car in Germany online from September 1st
We talk about why the German government is planning to cut access for higher earners to a parental leave allowance called Elterngeld.
With the skilled immigration law reform set to come into force in Germany, we’ll be discussing the first changes which mainly involve the EU Blue Card.
Oktoberfest starts on Saturday. We talk about how important this festival is and hear from Christina Schönberger, a Brewing engineer at BarthHaas, on German beer culture and history.
Finally, we share some regional delicacies from around Germany that you should try.
