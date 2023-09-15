How many registered sex workers are there in Germany?
The number of registered sex workers in Germany is rising again since the end of the pandemic but numbers remain low compared to pre-Covid times, according to data released Friday from Germany’s Statistical Office.
At the end of 2022, 28,280 prostitutes were registered with the authorities, or 19 percent more than in the previous year, as the Statistical Office announced at its headquarters in Wiesbaden.
"The reason for the increase is likely to be the complete abolition of the corona requirements by April 2022," the organisation said.
However, compared to the pre-pandemic period, the overall numbers remain far lower. However, the statistics only take registered sex workers into account.
At the end of 2019 40,370 prostitutes were registered in Germany.
Sex workers in Germany have had to register under the Prostitutes Protection Act since 2017.
READ ALSO: 'Germany is the brothel of Europe': Row breaks out over the purchase of sex
The office added that 2,310 "prostitution trades" such as brothels also had permits at the end of 2022, up from 2,290 a year earlier.
At the end of 2019, the number of registered prostitution trades had been 2,170.
"Unregistered trades and prostitutes are not included in the statistics," the organisation added.
Yet only 5,200 of the registered prostitutes had German citizenship, corresponding to a share of 18 percent.
The three most common foreign nationalities were Romanian (35 percent), Bulgarian (11 percent) and Spanish (6 percent).
"There was a significant increase in the number of prostitutes from Ukraine," the Federal Office reported. At the end of 2022, 470 Ukrainian prostitutes were registered, up from 180 at the end of 2021.
Vocabulary
brothels - (die) Bordelle
prostitutes - (die) Prostituierte
sex workers - (die) Sexarbeiter(innen)
trade - (das) Gewerbe
We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.
Comments
See Also
At the end of 2022, 28,280 prostitutes were registered with the authorities, or 19 percent more than in the previous year, as the Statistical Office announced at its headquarters in Wiesbaden.
"The reason for the increase is likely to be the complete abolition of the corona requirements by April 2022," the organisation said.
However, compared to the pre-pandemic period, the overall numbers remain far lower. However, the statistics only take registered sex workers into account.
At the end of 2019 40,370 prostitutes were registered in Germany.
Sex workers in Germany have had to register under the Prostitutes Protection Act since 2017.
READ ALSO: 'Germany is the brothel of Europe': Row breaks out over the purchase of sex
The office added that 2,310 "prostitution trades" such as brothels also had permits at the end of 2022, up from 2,290 a year earlier.
At the end of 2019, the number of registered prostitution trades had been 2,170.
"Unregistered trades and prostitutes are not included in the statistics," the organisation added.
Yet only 5,200 of the registered prostitutes had German citizenship, corresponding to a share of 18 percent.
The three most common foreign nationalities were Romanian (35 percent), Bulgarian (11 percent) and Spanish (6 percent).
"There was a significant increase in the number of prostitutes from Ukraine," the Federal Office reported. At the end of 2022, 470 Ukrainian prostitutes were registered, up from 180 at the end of 2021.
Vocabulary
brothels - (die) Bordelle
prostitutes - (die) Prostituierte
sex workers - (die) Sexarbeiter(innen)
trade - (das) Gewerbe
We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.