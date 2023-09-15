How many registered sex workers are there in Germany?

Advertisement

At the end of 2022, 28,280 prostitutes were registered with the authorities, or 19 percent more than in the previous year, as the Statistical Office announced at its headquarters in Wiesbaden.

"The reason for the increase is likely to be the complete abolition of the corona requirements by April 2022," the organisation said.

However, compared to the pre-pandemic period, the overall numbers remain far lower. However, the statistics only take registered sex workers into account.

At the end of 2019 40,370 prostitutes were registered in Germany.

Sex workers in Germany have had to register under the Prostitutes Protection Act since 2017.



The office added that 2,310 "prostitution trades" such as brothels also had permits at the end of 2022, up from 2,290 a year earlier.

At the end of 2019, the number of registered prostitution trades had been 2,170.

"Unregistered trades and prostitutes are not included in the statistics," the organisation added.

Yet only 5,200 of the registered prostitutes had German citizenship, corresponding to a share of 18 percent.

The three most common foreign nationalities were Romanian (35 percent), Bulgarian (11 percent) and Spanish (6 percent).

"There was a significant increase in the number of prostitutes from Ukraine," the Federal Office reported. At the end of 2022, 470 Ukrainian prostitutes were registered, up from 180 at the end of 2021.

Vocabulary

brothels - (die) Bordelle

prostitutes - (die) Prostituierte

sex workers - (die) Sexarbeiter(innen)

trade - (das) Gewerbe

