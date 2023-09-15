German word of the day: Zeitverschwendung
Learning this quintessentially German word will definitely not be a waste of time.
Why do I need to know Zeitverschwendung?
Because using this word at the right moment can help you to win the hearts and minds of your German conversation partners - especially if they work in a Behörde (authority).
What does it mean?
Die Zeitverschwendung is a classic German compound noun made up of die Zeit ("time") and die Verschwendung ("waste" or "squandering") from the verb verschwenden ("to waste"). Together they make - you've guessed it - "waste of time".
Living in a country with a crumbling reputation for efficiency which, at the same time, has a love for punctuality, knowing how to succinctly express the loss of precious time really is a must.
Though the concept of wasting time is not unique to the German language, the presence of a specific term like Zeitverschwendung highlights the cultural emphasis placed on time management in German society. It reflects a cultural expectation that people should make the most of their time and that inefficiency or idleness are often viewed with disapproval.
From my own experience, in my numerous run-ins with local authorities regarding over-complicated bureaucratic procedures which have resulted in unnecessary time losses, I've often found that pulling out the phrase Das ist eine totale Zeitverschwendung ("that is a complete waste of time") to be very helpful in winning people around to my point of view.
Use it like this:
Das stundenlange Warten am Flughafen ist eine reine Zeitverschwendung.
The hours of waiting at the airport are a pure waste of time.
Die endlosen Meetings ohne klare Ergebnisse sind eine Zeitverschwendung.
The endless meetings with no clear outcomes are a waste of time.
Das stundenlange Scrollen durch sozialen Medien kann schnell zur Zeitverschwendung führen.
Hours of scrolling through social media can quickly lead to time wasting.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know Zeitverschwendung?
Because using this word at the right moment can help you to win the hearts and minds of your German conversation partners - especially if they work in a Behörde (authority).
What does it mean?
Die Zeitverschwendung is a classic German compound noun made up of die Zeit ("time") and die Verschwendung ("waste" or "squandering") from the verb verschwenden ("to waste"). Together they make - you've guessed it - "waste of time".
Living in a country with a crumbling reputation for efficiency which, at the same time, has a love for punctuality, knowing how to succinctly express the loss of precious time really is a must.
Though the concept of wasting time is not unique to the German language, the presence of a specific term like Zeitverschwendung highlights the cultural emphasis placed on time management in German society. It reflects a cultural expectation that people should make the most of their time and that inefficiency or idleness are often viewed with disapproval.
From my own experience, in my numerous run-ins with local authorities regarding over-complicated bureaucratic procedures which have resulted in unnecessary time losses, I've often found that pulling out the phrase Das ist eine totale Zeitverschwendung ("that is a complete waste of time") to be very helpful in winning people around to my point of view.
Use it like this:
Das stundenlange Warten am Flughafen ist eine reine Zeitverschwendung.
The hours of waiting at the airport are a pure waste of time.
Die endlosen Meetings ohne klare Ergebnisse sind eine Zeitverschwendung.
The endless meetings with no clear outcomes are a waste of time.
Das stundenlange Scrollen durch sozialen Medien kann schnell zur Zeitverschwendung führen.
Hours of scrolling through social media can quickly lead to time wasting.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.