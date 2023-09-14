Eight German police officers probed over extreme-right chats

Advertisement

The investigations are targeting eight suspects "who are or were police officers or police trainees," according to an official statement from the Essen prosecutor’s office.

The statement did not provide specific details on the nature of the investigations.

The probe encompasses eight officers from the Recklinghausen, Kleve, and Borken police authorities, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reports.

In early August, investigations were initiated against five young police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia who were suspected of exchanging Nazi symbols in chats during their training.

These officers were also under suspicion of possessing video content classified as child pornography. Private residences and workplaces of the accused were searched during this period.

The allegations relate to a time when the officers were still in training, with three stationed at the Recklinghausen police department and one each at the Kleve and Borken police authorities.

The chats included discriminatory and inhumane content, according to media reports. The three officers from Recklinghausen had their official duties suspended, and the same is believed to have occurred for the officer from Borken.

The prosecutor's office did not provide any statements regarding the three additional suspects on Thursday.