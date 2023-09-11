Case closed against German girls in 12-year-old killing
German prosecutors said Monday they had closed their case against two schoolgirls who admitted stabbing to death a 12-year-old girl, as they were too young to be held criminally responsible.
The victim, known only as Luise, had gone missing in March after leaving a friend's house near the town of Freudenberg, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Her body was found with multiple knife wounds the following day in a wooded area not far from her home.
Two girls aged 12 and 13 who knew Luise subsequently confessed to the murder.
But prosecutors said they have "closed the case because both suspects are below the age of criminal responsibility".
In Germany, the age of criminal responsibility starts at 14.
Investigators said there was no sign a third party was involved in the stabbing.
In the aftermath of the killing, the schoolgirls had been placed in the care of youth welfare authorities.
According to local authorities, they are currently housed in "therapeutic facilities" and are receiving school lessons there.
The case revived memories of the notorious 1993 murder of two-year-old James Bulger in England. The toddler was abducted and tortured before he was killed by two 10-year-old boys, Robert Thompson and Jon Venables.
