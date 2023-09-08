PODCAST: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to speak German?
In this episode of Germany in Focus we talk about developments in citizenship and immigration reforms, the silliest story of summer, Germany's plans to ease legal changes to gender and the debate around the German skills of foreigners.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the first episiode of the new season of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We start off by recapping on the weirdest story of the summer about an escaped lioness in Berlin.
We talk about the developments on immigration and citizenship laws.
- German government approves citizenship reform
- TIMELINE - when will Germany push through the dual citizenship laws?
- German Bundestag passes sweeping immigration reforms bill
We get into why the German Chancellor is posting pictures of himself in an eye patch, and discuss why a Bavarian deputy state premier is under fire.
- German Chancellor sparks pirate memes with eye patch photo
- Why a high profile Bavarian politician is embroiled in an anti-Semitic row
The German government is making it easier for people to change their legal gender. We explain what the changes are, and hear from Kalle Hümpfner, a spokesperson from the Bundesverband Trans advocacy group.
Lastly, are foreigners 'arrogant' if they don’t speak German in Germany? We get into this controversial topic and hear what readers of The Local have said about it.
READ ALSO: Is it 'arrogant' to speak in Germany and not learn German?
