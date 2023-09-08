PODCAST: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to speak German?

Advertisement

In the first episiode of the new season of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We start off by recapping on the weirdest story of the summer about an escaped lioness in Berlin.

We talk about the developments on immigration and citizenship laws.

We get into why the German Chancellor is posting pictures of himself in an eye patch, and discuss why a Bavarian deputy state premier is under fire.

The German government is making it easier for people to change their legal gender. We explain what the changes are, and hear from Kalle Hümpfner, a spokesperson from the Bundesverband Trans advocacy group.

Lastly, are foreigners 'arrogant' if they don’t speak German in Germany? We get into this controversial topic and hear what readers of The Local have said about it.

READ ALSO: Is it 'arrogant' to speak in Germany and not learn German?