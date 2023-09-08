Which big issues are German voters most concerned about?

Advertisement

The survey found that 17 percent of eligible voters in Germany rank immigration and asylum policy as their top concern.

This view was most common among supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), with 45 percent of respondents who voted for the party in the last general election considering it the most important issue. The survey included responses from approximately 2,300 participants.

Environmental and climate protection was considered the most important issue by 14 percent of respondents. This view was most prevalent among Green Party voters, with 39 percent of them ranking it as the top issue.

If a federal election were to be held this week, the survey indicated that 29 percent would vote for the centre-right CDU/CSU, up from 27 percent a month earlier. The centre-left SPD would receive 16 percent of the vote (compared to 17 percent in August), while the Green Party would remain at 14 percent. The liberal FDP was still at five percent, as was the Left Party (down from six percent previously). The AfD held steady at 23 percent. The survey on voting behaviour had a slightly smaller sample size, with responses from 1,833 people.

The survey results on top issues for voters were based on responses to the question: "Which of the following topics do you think is the most important issue that politicians in Germany should address?"

Respondents could select from topics including: healthcare, immigration and asylum policy, crime, economy, taxes, retirement and pension planning, education, family and childcare, housing and rent, environmental and climate protection.

The issue of retirement and pension planning ranked third (9 percent) among respondents.