Germany's parent council wants school ban on 'sloppy and inappropriate clothing'

"We recommend that schools reach a consensus on a dress code," Christiane Gotte, head of the Federal Parents' Council, told the Funke Media Group's newspapers.

The council wants any consensus decision to be incorporated into school rules, with a violation leading to consequences.

"This would allow schools to send students home and demand that they dress appropriately."

Gotte said the group's recommendations related to "inappropriate, sloppy, torn, or revealing clothing".

Mothers in particular saw rules on clothing as an advantage to avoid morning disputes with their children, said Gotte. She also acknowledged that a general dress code in schools was not enforceable in the federal system.

This discussion comes in response to a debate in France about the introduction of school uniforms, with President Emmanuel Macron in favour.

The German Teachers' Association opposes strict rules on clothing however.

"Due to our history, we have a different orientation in Germany, focusing on freedom, self-determination, and autonomy. Finding phrasing that specifies how long a T-shirt can be is hardly possible," said association president Stefan Düll to the Funke newspapers.

He emphasized however that "school is not a beach or a club."

Another major teachers' organisation, the Verband Bildung und Erziehung (VBE), considers school uniforms and dress codes to be an infringement on the self-determination rights of parents and children. They also risk burdening financially weaker households with additional costs, the group said.