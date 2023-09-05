Train passengers in Germany urged to check plug sockets due to tampering

Advertisement

In recent weeks, there have been several incidents of plug sockets on trains being tampered with, resulting in injuries to passengers. This alarming trend has prompted the Federal Police to issue a nationwide warning to passengers to check the power outlets - usually found under the seat - before using them.

On Monday, a passenger travelling from Aachen to Dresden suffered an electric shock, as reported by the Federal Police in Hannover. According to the police, the 63-year-old passenger attempted to plug in a charging cable into the power outlet when she suddenly received an electric shock.

The police examined the power outlet and found that two metal pins were protruding from the opening. They are now investigating it as a case of causing dangerous bodily harm.

There was also suspicion of tampering in a train in Bavaria last week. On Friday, a civil servant who was a passenger on a train operated by the Go-Ahead Group from Augsburg to Munich discovered an apparently tampered-with power outlet and informed the train staff. A train attendant warned fellow passengers through an announcement not to use the power outlets.

After the train arrived at Munich Central Station, the power outlet was inspected by Federal Police officers, who confirmed the suspicion of tampering and are investigating the incident as a case of attempted bodily harm.



In August, a woman received an electric shock from a manipulated power outlet during a train journey from Stuttgart to Karlsruhe. According to the police, the perpetrator(s) had pulled out or inserted thin metal wires into the power outlet.

What should you look out for?

Before inserting anything into the plug socket, check that there is nothing unusual about it. If there are thin wires or metal objects sticking out of it, do not touch it, as this could cause a serious electric shock. Inform train staff or police about the tampered socket.