Why Germany is debating a plan to cull more wolves

"The culling of wolves after livestock attacks needs to be faster and less bureaucratic," the Green Party politician told newspaper Die Welt.

"When dozens of sheep are killed and left dead in the pasture, it is a tragedy for every livestock farmer and a great burden for those affected. That's why they need more support and security."

The minister said she intended to present specific proposals at the end of September.

But not everyone agrees an expanded cull is the way forward. Environmental group Friends of the Earth Germany was quick to reject the plan.

"Experience from other EU countries clearly shows that gunshot-based measures do not sustainably reduce livestock losses," said wolf expert Uwe Friedel.

The country's Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union shared that view.

"Whether there are five or eight wolves in a region, they pose a risk to unprotected livestock. Culling does not make wolves keep more distance from livestock," said spokesperson Marie Neuwald.

Even if the government goes ahead with its plans, implementation is complicated: in Germany, federal states are responsible for wolf management. Wolves currently enjoy high protection status both under German and EU law. In some regions, however, there are doubts as to whether this protected status is still justified due to larger populations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) also expressed openness to lowering the strict protection status of the wolf at the end of July.

"It is correct that endangered species must be protected. However, if in certain regions the species is no longer endangered, we must also treat the wolf differently and, for example, cull them," she said.

Although the protection of wolves is regulated by international law, local people's living conditions must also be taken into account, she said.

The wolf, which had been extinct in Germany since the mid-19th century, has made a broad comeback in states like Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Saxony since its return around the turn of the millennium.

Wolves are known to attack livestock such as sheep, goats, and calves. According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, there are approximately 1,200 wolves in Germany based on wolf monitoring data for 2021/2022. The animals are spread across 161 packs, 43 wolf pairs, and 21 solitary wolves. Previous wolf culls, such as in Brandenburg in March, have been heavily criticised by many animal protection and environmental organisations.

According to the Federal Documentation and Consultation Centre on Wolves (DBBW), an average of 3.8 animals were killed per wolf attack in 2022. Of the livestock killed or injured by wolves in 2022 in Germany, 88.6 percent were sheep and goats, 4.2 percent were livestock in enclosures, and 6 percent were cattle (mostly calves). The number of livestock killed or injured in 2014 was less than 500, but according to the DBBW, this rose to over 4,000 in 2022.