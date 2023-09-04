German Chancellor sparks pirate memes with eye-patch photo

Advertisement

Scholz suffered minor injuries after falling while out running at the weekend, forcing him to cancel some appointments.

The chancellor posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing him wearing a large black patch over his right eye, with red scrape marks visible around the edge.

"Thanks for the well wishes. It looks worse than it is!" he wrote under the picture on his official account.

"Excited to see the memes," he added.

And there were memes aplenty, many comparing him to a buccaneer.

They ranged from one featuring an eyepatch-wearing cartoon pirate brandishing a cutlass, to others showing a pirate at a ship's wheel, and Scholz wearing a hat with a skull and crossbones on it and holding a sword.

There were also many messages wishing him a speedy recovery, with his tweet racking up over 9,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments shortly after it was posted.

Despite the injury, Scholz -- who has been a regular runner for several years -- was in good form, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

He also planned to attend his scheduled appointments this week, including a tour of the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

"He's doing well under the circumstances," Hebestreit told a regular press briefing. "He was in a good mood this morning, although he still looks a little battered."