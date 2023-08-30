Surge in foreign workers applying to have qualifications recognised in Germany

Advertisement

In all, German authorities recorded 49,500 applications in 2022, 13 percent more than the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

After significantly lower numbers in 2020 and 2021, the growth rate was again similar to the period before the coronavirus pandemic, statisticians in Wiesbaden reported.

A total of 52,300 foreign vocational qualifications were recognised in Germany last year, eleven percent more than the previous year.

The number of positive results has nearly doubled in recent years. In 2016 for example, 26,200 foreign vocational qualifications were recognised as fully or partially equivalent to a qualification acquired in Germany, the statistical office said.

READ ALSO: How Germany is opening its doors to foreign job seekers amid labour shortage

As in previous years, around two-thirds (35,400) of all recognised foreign vocational qualifications in 2022 were in medical and health professions. Of these, more than half were linked to nursing professions.

Advertisement

In terms of countries of origin, the largest group came from Bosnia and Herzegovina (4,500 applicants), followed by the Philippines (4,000) and Turkey (3,800). Ukrainians had 1,400 qualifications recognised, ranking 12th on the list of countries of origin.

To combat its worsening skilled worker shortage, Germany is currently in the process of reforming its immigration laws and lowering the hurdles for qualified workers to enter the country.

As part of the reforms, the government wants to simplify the process for recognising qualifications and permit skilled workers to start practicing their profession before the recognition process is complete.

READ ALSO: 8 things to know about Germany's new skilled worker immigration law