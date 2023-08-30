Germany 'should be ashamed of itself' for failing disabled pupils

Advertisement

Holding up a sign that read 'Shame on you', the protesters criticised Germany's federal and state governments for the fact that many children still have to attend special schools, violating their right to inclusion in regular schools.

This week, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is examining whether Germany does enough to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities.

READ ALSO: Nearly one in ten Germans are severely disabled

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities entered into force in Germany in 2009. It stipulates that children with disabilities should not be excluded from the general education system due to their disabilities.

"We're hoping for a strong reprimand for the federal government," said Kirsten Ehrhardt, one of the mothers, who had travelled to Geneva from Baden-Württemberg.

The committee, which has the authority to criticise but not impose sanctions, will consider two reports this week from the federal government before presenting its concluding remarks.

"Germany still has many challenges in terms of inclusion," said Jürgen Dusel, the federal government's commissioner for the rights of persons with disabilities, at the start of the session in Geneva.

READ MORE: Six surprising facts about Germany's school system

He cited examples such as accessibility, participation in the labour market, and inclusive education. In the context of education, targeted and nationwide measures were required, he said, "so that people with disabilities are not further excluded from the general education system and later from the general job market due to their disabilities."

Advertisement

The German Institute for Human Rights has also criticised the country for not fully implementing measures aimed at improving inclusion. Six out of ten children with disabilities still receive education in special schools, more than 300,000 people work in workshops for people with disabilities, and almost 200,000 live in institutions.

"Inclusion must be learned from childhood, only then can we achieve an inclusive society," said protester Ehrhardt.