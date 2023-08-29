Number of men in Germany working part-time increases
The number of people working part-time in Germany increased by more than 2.5 million between 2010 and 2022, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday, with male workers accounting for the biggest increase.
The number of full-time employees also increased from 2010 to 2022, by seven percent to 27.2 million people.
However, part-time employment contributed 28 percent more to the overall employment growth. The statisticians explained that this could be an indication that, "when considered as a whole, full-time positions are being replaced by part-time employment."
Part-time employees now also work on average slightly longer hours than in 2010. In 2022, those in part-time work worked an average of 21.2 hours per week, compared to 18.4 hours per week in 2010, according to the statistics.
For women, the increase was more pronounced, rising by 16 percent to 21.7 hours, while for men, there was a 14 percent increase to 19.5 hours.
On the other hand, the weekly working hours for full-time employees slightly decreased: from an average of 40.6 hours per week in 2010 to 40.0 hours in 2022.
"These figures reflect a job market where paid work is still very unevenly distributed between men and women, and which leaves little room for a fair distribution of caregiving work," said Bettina Kohlrausch, Scientific Director of the Economic and Social Sciences Institute at the Hans-Böckler Foundation.
"For those who want women to work less part-time – also to counteract the shortage of skilled workers – full-time employment must be designed in a way that is compatible with caregiving."
Kohlrausch argued that there is room for reducing working hours with an average of 40 hours of full-time work. "Because that is a prerequisite for distributing paid and caregiving work more fairly and thereby increasing women's participation in the workforce."
