Legoland Discovery Centre to open in Hamburg in early 2024

The Lego Discovery Centre will open its doors in the HafenCity district in spring 2024 and will feature twelve themed zones, centre operator Merlin Entertainments announced on Tuesday.

At the heart of the more than 3,000-square-metre Hamburg Lego Discovery Centre will be a Lego Miniworld, featuring well-known buildings and landmarks from the Hanseatic city.

Some 1.5 million Lego bricks have been used to create the miniature versions of the landmarks. An additional 500,000 bricks will be available for playing, exploring, and creating, while a 4D cinema experience and a minifigure workshop are also part of the offering.

Children with impressive Lego skills can already apply to become part of the Legoland Discovery Centre's Creative Crew. The centre is currently on the hunt for six model builders for the inauguration.

Girls and boys between the ages of four and ten from the Hamburg region can apply by submitting a photo of their own construction and themselves. More information can be found on the centre's website.

The Lego Discovery Centre will be located in the Westfield Hamburg Überseequartier shopping centre in the Hafen City district.

