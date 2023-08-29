Germany 'drops sex assault probe' into Rammstein frontman

Advertisement

Initial investigations "did not provide any evidence" of the claims, the prosecutors said in a statement, and no charges will be filed.

The investigation was opened in June after several women claimed on social media that they had been drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

Lindemann denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

Berlin-based law firm Schertz Bergmann welcomed the closure of the investigation, saying it "proves that there was no basis for the very serious allegations against our client on social media and in the press".

The firm added that legal action would be taken against "incorrect representations" of Lindemann.

The scandal erupted after a young Irish woman posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius, Lithuania.

A wave of similar stories then emerged on platforms including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The uproar around the allegations led to several after-show parties being cancelled at Rammstein concerts and also prompted the record label Universal Music to drop its marketing for the band.

Rammstein, an industrial metal band founded in 1994, is known for grinding guitar riffs, taboo-breaking antics and theatrical stage shows heavy on pyrotechnics.

Their songs have dealt with subjects from cannibalism to necrophilia, and the band name itself evokes the 1988 Ramstein air show disaster that killed 70 people and injured more than 1,000.

'Row Zero'

The allegations threw a spotlight on Rammstein's "Row Zero" system, a VIP concert experience for a select group of fans, including the chance to stand right in front of the stage and access to an after-show party.

Alena Makeeva, a Russian woman accused of recruiting young women to engage in sexual practices with Lindemann, was reportedly banned from Rammstein concerts after the allegations came to light.

Makeeva called herself Rammstein's "casting director". She had been working for the band since 2019, according to daily newspaper Die Welt.

Berlin prosecutors on Tuesday also said they had dropped a probe into an unnamed "tour manager", against whom complaints had been filed over the "supply of young women at concerts to the backstage area".

German Culture Minister Claudia Roth had welcomed the investigation, saying it underlined that the accusations were to be taken seriously.

The claims had also led Families Minister Lisa Paus to call for better protection for women at concerts.

But the prosecutors on Tuesday said there was no proof that Lindemann had "performed sexual acts on women against their will, administered substances that influenced their ability to consent... or exploited a power imbalance with regard to underage sexual partners".

They also noted that Lithuanian prosecutors had declined to open a probe.