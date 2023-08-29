German word of the day: Immerhin
This is a great German word to help you keep your spirits up.
Why do I need to know Immerhin?
Because it’s a popular German word, particularly among the younger generation.
What does it mean?
At first glance, the word immerhin may have German language learners scratching their heads, as it is a combination of the words for "always" (immer) and "hin" (towards). But "always towards" doesn't make a lot of sense as a translation. In fact, the most common translation for immerhin in English is "at least" or "anyway".
But unlike the word sowieso, which also means "anyway" in a "let's move on" kind of way, immerhin is often used to introduce a positive aspect or a silver lining in a situation, or to express some level of consolation or satisfaction, even if the overall outcome may not be ideal.
So you might hear it in a sentence like this:
Es besteht wenig Aussicht auf Erfolg, aber versuchen würde ich es immerhin
There is little chance of success, but I would still try, after all.
Nowadays, the word immerhin is commonly used - particularly by those below the age of 40 - on its own as a word of encouragement to keep going, despite defeat (a bit like "always towards" maybe?).
For example, you might hear someone say:
Wir haben heute 3:0 verloren, aber immerhin.
We lost 3:0 today. But, we keep going.
Another positive-tinged use of immerhin is to mean "at least". For example you might say:
Zwar fehlte der Sonnenschein, doch hat es immerhin nicht geregnet.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know Immerhin?
Because it’s a popular German word, particularly among the younger generation.
What does it mean?
At first glance, the word immerhin may have German language learners scratching their heads, as it is a combination of the words for "always" (immer) and "hin" (towards). But "always towards" doesn't make a lot of sense as a translation. In fact, the most common translation for immerhin in English is "at least" or "anyway".
But unlike the word sowieso, which also means "anyway" in a "let's move on" kind of way, immerhin is often used to introduce a positive aspect or a silver lining in a situation, or to express some level of consolation or satisfaction, even if the overall outcome may not be ideal.
So you might hear it in a sentence like this:
Es besteht wenig Aussicht auf Erfolg, aber versuchen würde ich es immerhin
There is little chance of success, but I would still try, after all.
Nowadays, the word immerhin is commonly used - particularly by those below the age of 40 - on its own as a word of encouragement to keep going, despite defeat (a bit like "always towards" maybe?).
For example, you might hear someone say:
Wir haben heute 3:0 verloren, aber immerhin.
We lost 3:0 today. But, we keep going.
Another positive-tinged use of immerhin is to mean "at least". For example you might say:
Zwar fehlte der Sonnenschein, doch hat es immerhin nicht geregnet.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.