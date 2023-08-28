Storms cause havoc in southern Germany as temperatures dip across country

Advertisement

Thunderstorms caused havoc in southern Bavaria at the weekend. Twelve people were injured on Saturday in Kissing near Augsburg while setting up a beer tent, according to police, with six of them left with serious injuries.

The tent was caught in a gust of wind while around 30 people tried to hold it down.

Also in Kissing, strong winds tore off wooden slats from the roof of a home for the elderly. The slats were left scattered in the car park in front of the building.

According to the Bavarian Red Cross, about 100 seniors had to be brought to safety, and the hail left clearly visible damage on the façade of an apartment building in Kissing.

The police reported that pedestrians, including an elderly woman, had been injured by hailstones. Snow shovels were used to shovel the hailstones off pavements.

The emergency services were also busy clearing away fallen trees, some of which had toppled over on parked cars, and cleaning out flooded cellars.

Bad Bayersoien in Upper Bavaria was also hit particularly hard. Due to severe storm damage, the district administration of Garmisch-Partenkirchen declared a disaster situation for the town of about 1,300 inhabitants on Sunday.

More flooding in southern Germany?

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible all throughout Germany in the coming week, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Rain will continue in the south and southeast, especially south of the Danube and in eastern Bavaria into Tuesday.

The Allgäu region will be particularly affected by continuous rain, with another 100 litres per square metre expected in some areas by Tuesday morning. In some areas, it could be 40 to 80 litres per square metre.

"The danger of high water and flooding is correspondingly high - but also the danger of mudslides," said DWD meteorologist Martin Jonas. Highs of only around 14C are expected in the continuous rain.

What will the weather in the rest of Germany be like?

According to the forecast, the rain will spread to the centre and the northeast of Germany on Tuesday, but the precipitation will slowly ease in the Alps.

Otherwise, it will remain mostly dry, with afternoon highs of 17C in the southeast and 21C elsewhere.

Especially for the west and northwest, DWD predicted a mix of sun and clouds, with highs hovering around the 20C mark.

"You can still go outside in a T-shirt, but somehow it already feels like early autumn," said DWD meteorologist Martin Jonas.

From a meteorological point of view, autumn begins on September 1st - that is, on Friday.

For comparability of statistics, meteorologists summarise the seasons in whole months: June, July and August form the meteorological summer - and September, October, and November the meteorological autumn.

In contrast, the calendrical or astronomical beginning of autumn this year is on September 23rd, when day and night are of equal length.

