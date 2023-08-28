Passenger numbers rise at Berlin's BER airport – but still lower than pre-Covid

Advertisement

But the number of passengers flying to and from Berlin remains considerably lower than in the pre-pandemic years, an airport spokesperson told the German Press Agency (dpa).

In 2019, around 5 million people took off or landed in the German capital during the summer break, using the Tegel and Schönefeld airports in operation at the time. BER opened in the autumn of 2020.

This year, travellers departing from BER during the summer holidays had access to 141 destinations across 47 countries, with flights offered by 66 different airlines. Among the most popular destinations were Turkey, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, and France.

According to the spokesperson, baggage handling was "stable” this summer.

"In the vast majority of cases, it took less than 30 minutes from the aircraft docking to the baggage carousel starting.”

The next significant wave of travel is expected to start around October 20th, the last school day before the autumn holidays.

In 2022, on the first Sunday of the autumn break, BER counted 78,000 passengers, making the start of the autumn holidays one of the busiest periods of the year at the capital's airport.

