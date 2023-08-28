German government proposes stricter rent controls amid housing crisis

As part of their efforts to enhance tenant protection, the SPD is set to adopt a comprehensive set of measures during a parliamentary group retreat on Monday.

The move comes as skyrocketing rents have caused hardship for tenants, prompting the SPD to call for a "rent freeze" over the next three years, according to statements from deputy parliamentary group leader Verena Hubertz.

"Tenants need a reprieve," Hubertz stated in an interview with Bild am Sonntag. According to Hubertz, the SPD sees a need for action in light of the enormous rent increases and the significantly rising ancillary and heating costs triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Under the SPD's proposed plans, landlords would still be allowed to raise rents but, in areas with a tight housing market, rent increases would be limited to a maximum of six percent over a three-year period. This cap would apply only until the local comparative rent is reached.

READ ALSO: 'No end in sight': Why is it so hard to find housing in Germany right now?