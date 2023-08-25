Tesla to launch rail shuttle to Berlin factory – for workers and the public

Advertisement

Starting from September 4th, the shuttle service will operate between Erkner station near Berlin and the factory premises in Grünheide, Tesla said.

The train is scheduled to run an estimated 60 times a day from Monday to Friday, facilitating the transportation of more than 1,500 employees directly to the factory grounds for shift changes.

Tesla said the train service would be free of charge and will also be available for use by the general public. The shuttle will replace the existing bus service between Erkner and the factory and is expected to lead to a reduction in car traffic around the town of Erkner.

The Brandenburg transport authority granted approval for the shuttle in February, with the launch initially planned for the second quarter.

Tesla began producing electric vehicles in Grünheide in March 2022. According to Tesla, around 11,000 people are employed at the plant.

In March the company announced a production rate of 5,000 cars per week, equating to around 250,000 cars per year.

The company said it eventually intends to manufacture one million cars annually at the Berlin facility, although the Business Insider newspaper this week cited internal documents showing that Tesla had in fact reduced its internal weekly target to 4,350 cars.

