Officials seize weapons from Reichsbürger supporters in eastern Germany
The weapons authority in the Mansfeld-Südharz district in eastern Germany has confiscated weapons and revoked permits from two people associated with the far-right Reichsbürger movement.
A major operation took place on Wednesday in the Südharz municipality in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, district authorities announced on Thursday.
Dozens of weapons were seized from private residences and a club facility during the operation. The district did not disclose the exact number or types of weapons.
"The reason for the revocation of the weapons is that the individuals associated with the Reichsbürger movement lack the reliability required by the firearms law," the statement read.
READ ALSO: Who was involved in the alleged plot to 'overthrow German democracy'?
Explaining its concerns, the district noted that Reichsbürger adherents openly reject the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the established legal system.
"Furthermore, the district's weapons authority detected several violations of the storage obligations for firearms, accessories, and ammunition."
READ ALSO: What is Germany’s extremist Reichsbürger movement?
Comments
See Also
A major operation took place on Wednesday in the Südharz municipality in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, district authorities announced on Thursday.
Dozens of weapons were seized from private residences and a club facility during the operation. The district did not disclose the exact number or types of weapons.
"The reason for the revocation of the weapons is that the individuals associated with the Reichsbürger movement lack the reliability required by the firearms law," the statement read.
READ ALSO: Who was involved in the alleged plot to 'overthrow German democracy'?
Explaining its concerns, the district noted that Reichsbürger adherents openly reject the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the established legal system.
"Furthermore, the district's weapons authority detected several violations of the storage obligations for firearms, accessories, and ammunition."
READ ALSO: What is Germany’s extremist Reichsbürger movement?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.