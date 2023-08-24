Officials seize weapons from Reichsbürger supporters in eastern Germany

Advertisement

A major operation took place on Wednesday in the Südharz municipality in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, district authorities announced on Thursday.

Dozens of weapons were seized from private residences and a club facility during the operation. The district did not disclose the exact number or types of weapons.

"The reason for the revocation of the weapons is that the individuals associated with the Reichsbürger movement lack the reliability required by the firearms law," the statement read.

Explaining its concerns, the district noted that Reichsbürger adherents openly reject the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the established legal system.

"Furthermore, the district's weapons authority detected several violations of the storage obligations for firearms, accessories, and ammunition."

