Influx of asylum seekers to Germany unsustainable: CDU deputy head

Prien said Germany’s municipalities, schools and kindergartens were ill-prepared to handle the high volumes of new arrivals.

"We have made it very clear that we support the reception of people fleeing war and destruction in Ukraine," she told the DPA news agency. This amounts to over a million individuals within a year.

She also maintains her stance that Germany, as an affluent nation with historical responsibilities, should offer refuge to those facing political persecution.

"However, we must also be honest with ourselves; many come to Europe and, particularly, Germany seeking a better life for themselves and their families. And here we need to work towards reducing these numbers," stated Prien, who also serves as Schleswig-Holstein’s education minister.

The CDU politician referred to proposals made by the European Commission, which she said needed to be put into action.

"Speed is of the essence here. If we wish to maintain societal acceptance for welcoming asylum seekers and refugees, we must devise effective means of limiting their numbers."

Prien emphasized a preference for bolstering protections at external borders rather than implementing additional measures at internal ones. She also stressed the importance of Germany allowing more skilled labour migration.

"This is the delicate balance we must strike in Germany."

Immigration remains a topic of great concern for many within Germany, Prien said, adding that all democratic parties would benefit from reevaluating their immigration policies. "Not to appease AfD (Alternative for Germany) voters, but because we require solutions. Given the diminishing trust in democratic parties and institutions, all democratic parties should have serious concerns and refrain from pointing fingers at each other."