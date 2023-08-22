German word of the day: Kündigen

Advertisement

Why do I need to know kündigen?

Because it's a crucial action for a wide range of contractual engagements in Germany.

What does kündigen mean?

The best translation for kündigen is "to terminate" or "to give notice".

Whether it's ending a contract, quitting a job, or even terminating a rental agreement, the word describes the formal process of announcing the intention to end an arrangement.

The noun die Kündigung is also an important word to know in this context, as it is the name for the formal notice (usually a signed letter) that one party intends to terminate an existing contract. Usually, the terms and conditions of the original agreement dictate the notice period required - or the Kündigungsfrist.

The fact that there is such a word for "giving notice" in German offers a small insight into the importance of structure and adherence to formal processes in the country.

By adding prefixes to the root verb kündigen you can make other words that relate to giving notice or acquiring knowledge, too. The word ankündugen for example, means "to announce" while sich erkündigen means "to inform oneself".

Where does it come from?

The word kündigen is derived from the Middle High German word kündigen or kündec, which has its roots in the Old High German word kundon or kundjan, meaning "to announce" or "to make known".

Use it like this:

Sie hat beschlossen, ihren Arbeitsvertrag zu kündigen.

She has decided to terminate her employment contract.

Ich muss meine Wohnung kündigen, da ich bald umziehe.

I need to give notice for my apartment, as I'm moving soon.

