German school or international school: Which is best for foreign parents?

Germany's numerous international schools run the gamut: they're certainly not all elitist, English-only institutions set up for the children of diplomats. Rather they're diverse institutions known for giving greater individual attention to students' needs and interests.

But there are pros and cons to both public and private schools.

First, let’s look at some of the advantages of a private international school when compared to a state-run public school in Germany.

In general, Germany-based international schools offer not only specially selected subjects but also a better teacher-student ratio due to smaller classes and better equipment, as well as extracurricular activities ranging from tennis to drama lessons which are not available in state-run local schools.

Note that there are, however, a handful of public international schools in Germany, such as the bilingual John F. Kennedy in Berlin, which have similar offerings.

Moreover, many private schools have so far been spared the teacher shortage which has taken over state-run schools. Germany lacks upwards of 50,000 teachers, according to recent estimates.

This in turn may lead to wealthier parents opting to choose a privately-run school to better secure their children’s future.

Still, there are a few things foreigners should consider before signing up their school-aged children to attend an international (or public) school.

Duration of your stay

If you are only moving to Germany for a short time and plan to relocate to your home country thereafter, an international school may prove just the right fit for your child as it could ease reintegration into their local school system.

Students take an exam in a classroom in Bavaria. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

But even for longer stays, it should be noted that most international high schools in Germany allow students to graduate with an internationally recognised IB, rather than just a German Abitur, which could be useful for further study outside of Germany.

Still, local state schools can help students very quickly get up to speed with both language and culture in a way that may be much harder to come by at an international school.

Language and integration

The language track of Germany's international schools run the gamut. While some are conducted completely in English - especially those designed for families only staying a short term in Germany - others have a bilingual focus. While English and German are the most common, it's also possible to find schools with instruction partially taught in French, Spanish or even Czech.

This could be a great win-win solution for international parents who want to help their kids become fluent in German while keeping up instruction in their mother tongue.

Most state-run schools offer additional language classes but being in say, an English class for non-native speakers as a native speaker could be boring and not offer enough opportunities for growth.

School set-up

The majority of international schools in Germany classify as so-called ‘day’ schools, meaning that students will stay at the school during their lunch break with lunch being included (and provided) within the school fees.

Most state-run schools, however, expect their students to head home during their lunch break and no meals are offered at those schools. This can prove complicated depending on the parent or caregiver’s work schedules.

However, state-run schools in Germany offer what's known as Hort, or an after-school program which provides tutoring and extracurricular activities.

Starting on August 1st, 2026, all elementary school children in Germany will also be entitled to full-day (or eight-hour) care, five days a week.

At international schools, institutions often follow a particular country’s educational philosophy. For example, it may be based on American, British, French or Japanese school systems. But some revolve around a particular educational movement, with Waldorf and Montessori schools being popular in Germany. Others have a religious focus.

Distance

Germany’s public schools are usually in proximity to your home where your child should have easy access (by public transport) to the school. In fact, it is common for school-aged children to walk to school alongside their classmates rather than choosing to hop on a bus.

International schools will require you to arrange transportation – such as a school bus – and can be a hassle for your child to reach.

Cost

It's little surprise that sending your child to an international school comes with costs, but far less than what parents might pay at similar private schools in the UK, US or neighbouring Switzerland.

Tuition fees can range from an annual €2,500 to €25,000 and are usually somewhere in the middle. But most private schools in Germany offer reduced fares based on parents' income. You can also expect to pay more for a Gymnasium, the German equivalent of high school, than a Grundschule, or elementary school.

Students at the Leibniz Gymnasium in Rottweil sit the Biology Abitur exam. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein

Costs also depend on where in Germany you send your child to an international school. In a recent analysis, Frankfurt was ranked as being the eighth most expensive city for international schools, with an average cost of €12,911 per year. Berlin came down a little further on the list in 13th place with an average annual cost of €11,246.

Meanwhile, state-run schools in Germany are free of charge.

Admission

If you have chosen to send your child to an international school, you will need to apply in order for your child to be admitted.

This will largely depend on how many places are available at any given time. It is usually recommended to check the application criteria for your chosen school and apply early to get ahead of the competition.

State-run schools guarantee admission for children of mandatory school age.