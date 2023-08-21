learning german Paywall free
Tell us: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to learn German?
A recent article in the Berliner Zeitung railed against foreigners who live in Germany but don't speak any German, slamming the English-speaking expat community as 'arrogant'. What do you think? We'd love to hear your views.
On Thursday, an op-ed published in the regional Berliner Zeitung infuriated foreigners online.
In it, the author claimed that far too few foreigners in Berlin choose to learn German - even after living in the country for years.
This is a form of 'arrogance' and 'colonialism', he said.
But social media users pointed out that the attitude of Germans can often make it a struggle to learn German, adding that Germans are often guilty of not integrating when they go abroad themselves.
READ ALSO: Is it 'arrogant' to live in Germany and not speak German?
Which side of the debate are you on? Let us know your thoughts for a future article.
