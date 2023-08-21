Tell us: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to learn German?

Advertisement

On Thursday, an op-ed published in the regional Berliner Zeitung infuriated foreigners online.

In it, the author claimed that far too few foreigners in Berlin choose to learn German - even after living in the country for years.

This is a form of 'arrogance' and 'colonialism', he said.

But social media users pointed out that the attitude of Germans can often make it a struggle to learn German, adding that Germans are often guilty of not integrating when they go abroad themselves.

