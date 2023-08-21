Advertisement

Tell us: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to learn German?

Published: 21 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023 12:07 CET
Tell us: Should foreigners in Germany make more of an effort to learn German?
A Brazilian man takes notes during a German class. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Joao Gabriel Alves

A recent article in the Berliner Zeitung railed against foreigners who live in Germany but don't speak any German, slamming the English-speaking expat community as 'arrogant'. What do you think? We'd love to hear your views.

On Thursday, an op-ed published in the regional Berliner Zeitung infuriated foreigners online.

In it, the author claimed that far too few foreigners in Berlin choose to learn German - even after living in the country for years.

This is a form of 'arrogance' and 'colonialism', he said.

But social media users pointed out that the attitude of Germans can often make it a struggle to learn German, adding that Germans are often guilty of not integrating when they go abroad themselves.

READ ALSO: Is it 'arrogant' to live in Germany and not speak German?

Which side of the debate are you on? Let us know your thoughts for a future article.

