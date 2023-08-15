Germany's largest theme park reopens after tower jump accident

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson for the theme park, Europa Park opened as normal on Tuesday and all rides are back in service after an accident that left seven people injured.

The day before, a water basin had ruptured during the acrobat show "Retorno dos Piratas" and diving towers attached to it had collapsed at the theme park in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

The water from the pool flowed into the lake of the Atlantica SuperSplash water ride, which is situated next to the tower jump. Parts of the scenery from the show also floated in the water, bringing the boats at the SuperSplash to a standstill.

On Tuesday, however, the spokesperson confirmed that the water ride had been reopened to customers.

"The boats are running again," she told DPA.

Five acrobats and two visitors at the park were injured in the accident, with three performers taken to hospital to have their injuries checked.

Police were unable to say how the injured acrobats were doing on Tuesday afternoon and told reporters that the background to the incident still needed to be investigated. Prior to the accident, Europa Park had worked with the same athletes for several years.

The park will continue to operate in its usual summer opening hours of 9am to 6pm for the rest of the season.

However, the Retorno dos Piratas show - which was scheduled to run until September 3rd - will be cancelled until further notice.

In the 20 minute acrobatics show, performers jumped from heights of up to 25 metres into a 3.20 metre deep pool of water, demonstrating their skills with synchronised and extreme jumps.

Last year, a record six million visitors came to Europa Park during the summer months, setting a new record at Germany's largest theme park.