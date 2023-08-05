German city deploys snowploughs after summer storm
The city of Reutlingen, in southwest Germany, had to deploy snowploughs at the height of the summer season after a violent storm
dumped huge quantities of hail in the streets on Friday.
Local authorities said a "localised storm with hail and heavy rain" swept over the city centre on Friday afternoon.
Images showed the streets blanketed in white and snowploughs clearing them.
Hail was 30 centimetres thick in some places according to city officials.
Drainage systems were also blocked by the storm, causing water to pour into underground garages and basements, officials said in a statement.
A snowplough clears a road in downtown Reutlingen following Friday's summer storm. Photo: picture alliance / dpa
The Echaz river, which runs through Reutlingen, rose by 1.5 metres in the space of five minutes and briefly burst its banks. No major damage was reported though.
Some 250 firefighters took part in clean-up operations across the city, in the state of Baden-Württemberg.
