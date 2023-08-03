German word of the day: Treppenwitz

Advertisement

Have you ever had an argument, or a discussion where you could have said something funny or clever, but the perfect comeback just didn’t come to your mind at the right time?

Then later, you found yourself thinking “I wish I’d said that”, or “Why didn’t I think of that sooner”?

If so, then you’ve had a Treppenwitz - literally a "staircase joke" or "staircase wit". This shining example of the German language's brilliance for condensing a complex feeling or situation into one word refers to the phenomenon of thinking of a clever or witty response to a situation only after the moment has passed.

It suggests that this moment happens on the staircase as you're leaving the site of said situation, as this compound noun is formed by combining two words: die Treppe ("staircase" or "stairs") and der Witz ("joke" or "wit").

Apparently, the term originated from an anecdote about the German philosopher and critic Gotthold Ephraim Lessing. The story goes that, following a heated debate with another guest at a social gathering, it was only when Lessing was leaving the party and already descending the staircase that he thought of the perfect, clever response to his opponent's argument.

The word der Treppenwitz is also commonly used as part of the phrase ein Treppenwitz der Geschichte to mean "a peculiar irony of history" in the context of world events that seem to contradict their own background or context.

The frequently used phrase comes from the title of a book by that name written by William Lewis Herslet in 1882.

The term Treppenwitz is also used in other languages, including French ("l'esprit de l'escalier") and Russian ("лестничный анекдот" - "staircase anecdote").

Use it like this

Das Ganze klingt wie ein Treppenwitz der Geschichte.

The whole thing sounds like a peculiar irony of history.

Nach unserem Streit ist mir so einem Treppenwitz eingefallen!

I thought of such a good comeback after our argument!