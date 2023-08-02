German ice cream shop coins 'Um' flavour for undecided customers

Advertisement

If you don't know exactly what you want at the counter and start your order with "umm..." in the Rimini Ice Cream parlor in Gaggenau, Baden-Württemberg, you might get an "Um" ice cream scooped into a cone or cup.

The new creation for undecided customers has generated enthusiasm on social media and a lot of encouragement from Eis-lovers lapping up the new flavour, said Alessandro Cimino, who owns the ice cream parlor in the small city near Stuttgart.

He invented the variety because almost everyone says "Ähm” (or ‘ehm’, similar to ‘um’ in English) first when it's their turn to ask for a scoop.

This was also the case for a student who walked who stood dumbfounded at the counter in mid-July and constantly “Ähm-ed” because he couldn’t make up his mind.

"The queue kept getting longer and the idea was there," Cimino told German news agency DPA. He then devised his delicacy from white chocolate milk ice cream mixed with pistachio crunch - although it’s appearance is less sophisticated. "It looks like iceberg lettuce," he said.

The end result was so delicious that "Ähm" in his ice cream parlor is currently the best-selling ice cream after vanilla.

"It's good for both children and adults," he added.

Cimino, who supported his brother Giuseppe two years ago when he took part in the Ice Cream World Cup in Bologna, already has a lot of experience with imaginative creations: during the Covid-19 pandemic he concocted the "antivirus" ice cream made of ginger and orange.

What was intended as a gag should now remain permanently on offer: "We're no longer taking 'um' out of the range."

Over the summer months, Germany is known for its ubiquitous ice cream parlours, many which offer a variety of unique creations, such as ‘spaghetti ice’.

Vocabulary

Ice cream parlour - (das) Eiscafé or (die) Eisdiele

Scoop (or ice cream) - (die) Kugel

The queue/the line - (die) Schlange / (die) Warteschlange

Undecided people - (die) Unentschlossene

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.