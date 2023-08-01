WHO slams Germany for 'lax' approach to banning smoking in public

According to the new World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the "Tobacco Epidemic," 5.6 billion people now live in countries that have implemented at least one of the WHO-recommended measures for protecting non-smokers. These measures include drastic warnings on cigarette packages, advertising bans, smoke-free regulations in public spaces, and high taxation of tobacco products.

But despite encouraging progress worldwide, Germany's efforts to combat tobacco consumption are slow.

Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion, told German news agency DPA that he "cannot really comprehend" why the German government is "so lax" in implementing tobacco control measures.

"The recent price increases for cigarettes are below the inflation rate, making smoking ultimately cheaper, not more expensive," said Krech.