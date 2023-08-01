WHO slams Germany for 'lax' approach to banning smoking in public
Germany is lagging behind other countries when it comes to efforts to reduce smoking, according to a new World Health Organisation report.
According to the new World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the "Tobacco Epidemic," 5.6 billion people now live in countries that have implemented at least one of the WHO-recommended measures for protecting non-smokers.
These measures include drastic warnings on cigarette packages, advertising bans, smoke-free regulations in public spaces, and high taxation of tobacco products.
But despite encouraging progress worldwide, Germany's efforts to combat tobacco consumption are slow.
Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion, told German news agency DPA that he "cannot really comprehend" why the German government is "so lax" in implementing tobacco control measures.
"The recent price increases for cigarettes are below the inflation rate, making smoking ultimately cheaper, not more expensive," said Krech.
He pointed out that the implementation of smoking bans in restaurants also remains inconsistent, resembling a patchwork of regulations.
READ ALSO: German government pushes to ban smoking in cars with children
"Neither nationwide nor in any of the 16 federal states is smoking legally banned in all eight facilities we look at," Krech stated. These locations include healthcare and educational facilities, workplaces, restaurants, and pubs.
According to the Statistical Office of the European Union, the smoking rate in Germany is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Bulgaria, Greece and Hungary.
The WHO report also shed light on shortcomings in Germany's tobacco control legislation. The 2004 Workplace Ordinance and the 2007 Law for Protection against the Dangers of Passive Smoking still permit smoking rooms in certain establishments - including workplaces - undermining the overarching goal of protecting public health.
Furthermore, only four out of the country's 16 federal states have completely banned smoking in healthcare facilities, while there is no comprehensive smoking ban on public transport.
Krech pointed out that there are unnecessary deaths caused by smoking in Germany, which is a significant factor contributing to issues within the healthcare system. Effective prevention would lead to fewer people developing cancer, cardiovascular diseases, or respiratory problems due to smoking and consequently reduce hospitalisations.
Comments
See Also
According to the new World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the "Tobacco Epidemic," 5.6 billion people now live in countries that have implemented at least one of the WHO-recommended measures for protecting non-smokers.
These measures include drastic warnings on cigarette packages, advertising bans, smoke-free regulations in public spaces, and high taxation of tobacco products.
But despite encouraging progress worldwide, Germany's efforts to combat tobacco consumption are slow.
Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion, told German news agency DPA that he "cannot really comprehend" why the German government is "so lax" in implementing tobacco control measures.
"The recent price increases for cigarettes are below the inflation rate, making smoking ultimately cheaper, not more expensive," said Krech.
He pointed out that the implementation of smoking bans in restaurants also remains inconsistent, resembling a patchwork of regulations.
READ ALSO: German government pushes to ban smoking in cars with children
"Neither nationwide nor in any of the 16 federal states is smoking legally banned in all eight facilities we look at," Krech stated. These locations include healthcare and educational facilities, workplaces, restaurants, and pubs.
According to the Statistical Office of the European Union, the smoking rate in Germany is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Bulgaria, Greece and Hungary.
The WHO report also shed light on shortcomings in Germany's tobacco control legislation. The 2004 Workplace Ordinance and the 2007 Law for Protection against the Dangers of Passive Smoking still permit smoking rooms in certain establishments - including workplaces - undermining the overarching goal of protecting public health.
Furthermore, only four out of the country's 16 federal states have completely banned smoking in healthcare facilities, while there is no comprehensive smoking ban on public transport.
Krech pointed out that there are unnecessary deaths caused by smoking in Germany, which is a significant factor contributing to issues within the healthcare system. Effective prevention would lead to fewer people developing cancer, cardiovascular diseases, or respiratory problems due to smoking and consequently reduce hospitalisations.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.