German phrase of the day: Zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke

Why do I need to know Zwei Doofe, ein Gedanke?



Because it’s a popular German phrase which – at first glance – differs vastly from the English equivalent.

What does it mean?

The German phrase Zwei Doofe, ein Gedanke translates to "Two fools, one thought" in English.

It's an idiomatic expression used when two or more people have the same or similar idea at the same time, most often in a tongue-in-cheek or self-deprecating context, rather than as an insult. In German, it’s used as the equivalent of the English saying "Great minds think alike".

The phrase is commonly used to acknowledge the coincidence of thinking the same thing as someone else, even if it's not a particularly brilliant or clever thought. Mostly you’ll hear people use it to playfully make fun of themselves or others for coming up with an obvious or straightforward idea.

However, to native English speakers, it may seem strange to find out that this phrase is used as the equivalent of the much more flattering "Great minds think alike”. In English, this phrase is generally used in a more positive context, to express the idea of shared thinking or understanding between two people who are intelligent or thoughtful.

But in fact, the original, full phrase in English is: “Great minds think alike and fools seldom differ”. So, in its entirety, the English phrase is not so different from the German version.

Today I learned, via Reddit, that the German equivalent of "Great minds think alike" is "Zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke", meaning two idiots, one thought. This is a much more accurate idiom. Great minds think different, as Steve Jobs said. — Gus Silber (@gussilber) September 30, 2021

Use it like this:

Johnny und Jeremy haben genau das gleiche T-Shirt gekauft. Zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke!

Johnny and Jeremy bought the exact same T-shirt. Two fools, one thought!

Das wollte ich doch gerade sagen - das ist wieder zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke.

That's what I was about to say - that's two fools, one thought again.