EXPLAINED: The spelling reform that changed the German language

What was the German spelling reform?

The Rechtschreibreform, or the German spelling reform, was a significant change to the rules of German spelling that aimed to simplify and standardise the spelling of words in the German language.

Acknowledging the need to clear up complexities and inconsistencies in the language that had developed over centuries, German-speaking countries like Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and regions with German-speaking minorities came together in 1996 to sign the Rechtschreibreform agreement.

The primary objective of the reform was to simplify the spelling rules, making the language more systematic and phonetically-oriented.

On August 1st, 1998, the rules were finally implemented in public authorities and schools. While many of the changes still remain in effect, some have disappeared with time.

What changed with the reform?

One of the most notable changes was the alteration of the use of the "Eszett" (ß) in words. The reform removed the "ß" from many words, and instead, "ss" became the standard spelling.



For example, daß ("which") became dass, and Kuß ("kiss") became Kuss. The reform also introduced clear rules for the use of "ss" and "ß," such as using a double "s" after short spoken vowels, as seen in Schloss ("castle") or Genuss ("enjoyment") and "ß" after long-spoken vowels or vowel combinations such as, as in Spaß ("fun") or heiß ("hot").

Schifffahrt, Kontrollleuchte, and Balletttänzer

Compound words with multiple identical consonants changed a lot under the reform too. Previously, in words like Schifffahrt, ("shipping") only one "f" was written, but after the reform, all three "f"s were included, leading to Schifffahrt, Kontrollleuchte ("warning light") and Balletttänzer ("ballet dancer").

However, since the introduction of the reform, spelling has generally not followed this rule, with most words being spelt now with a maximum of two consonants in a row.

Germanised foreign words