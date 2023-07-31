German phrase of the day: Feuer und Flamme

Advertisement

Why do I need to know it?

If you’re looking for a colloquial way to express your burning desire about something in German, this expression will liven up your language.

What does it mean?

Germans like to play with fire - at least when it comes to their language. Similarly as in English, they can play with with this burning substance (mit dem Feuer spielen) if they’re edging a little too close to a dangerous situation.

Or they will have mehrere Eisen im Feuer ("numerous irons in the fire") if they put stakes in several things at once in order to boost their chances of success.

And if they’re kind enough to pick up an unpleasant task for someone, they’ll find themselves taking the potatoes out of the fire for them (Für jemanden die Kartoffel aus dem Feuer holen).

But arguably the most common fiery expression in the German language is an overwhelmingly positive one. A person is "fire and flames" for something if they’re filled with enthusiasm.

To say that you, or anybody else, is Feuer und Flamme für… something is a colourful alternative to being begeistert von ("enthusiastic about"). It doesn’t matter if that enthusiasm extends to a person, object or action.

The expression’s origin dates back to the times when keeping a fire burning in your hearth was essential for survival.

The term was also the title of a popular German documentary series tracing the work and lives of German firefighters, which can still be viewed through German public broadcaster ARD. Not surprisingly, the pun-ny title has also been shared by many candle shops and workshops throughout Germany.

The expression is synonymous with sich entflammen ("to catch on fire"), which can also be used literally. However, you’re more likely to hear this poetic symbolism used in writing than in a common colloquial conversation.

Here’s how it’s used

Sie ist Feuer und Flamme für ihre bevorstehende Reise nach Köln.

She’s very excited about her upcoming trip to Cologne.

Das Kleinkind ist Feuer und Flamme für das Springen in Pfützen.

The toddler is enthusiastic about jumping in puddles.

