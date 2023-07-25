Berlin hit by travel disruption after storms lash German capital

The storm brought heavy rain and gale-force winds to the capital on Monday evening, felling trees and severely impacting S-Bahn services.

The fire department in Berlin received a total of 358 weather-related emergency calls, prompting it to announce a temporary weather-related “state of emergency".

The reason for many emergency calls was often due to snapped or fallen trees.

In Marienfelde, parts of a warehouse roof collapsed under the immense masses of water, while in Prenzlauer Berg, parts of a tree fell onto the tram overhead lines. According to the Traffic Information Centre, many traffic lights went out on the streets. However, there were no reports of injuries.

#Ausnahmezustand_Wetter seit 19:30 Uhr. Mit Stand jetzt 358 wetterbedingte Einsätze. Alle Freiwilligen Feuerwehren wurden in den Dienst gerufen. Die Einsatzbewältigung wird die gesamte Nacht andauern. pic.twitter.com/idVU2wROPB — Berliner Feuerwehr (@Berliner_Fw) July 24, 2023

The emergency services were also called out multiple times in neighbouring Brandenburg due to flooding and fallen trees. In Neuenhagen bei Berlin, a tree fell on a car with a person sitting inside who later had to be freed by firefighters.

The storms also caused widespread disruption to the S-Bahn network. By 3:30 am, most of the debris had been cleared. But on Tuesday morning the S1 and S26 continue to be disrupted by the effects of the bad weather.