Berlin hit by travel disruption after storms lash German capital
A brief but violent storm battered Berlin on Monday evening, causing widespread travel disruption, with some continuing into Tuesday morning.
The storm brought heavy rain and gale-force winds to the capital on Monday evening, felling trees and severely impacting S-Bahn services.
The fire department in Berlin received a total of 358 weather-related emergency calls, prompting it to announce a temporary weather-related “state of emergency".
The reason for many emergency calls was often due to snapped or fallen trees.
In Marienfelde, parts of a warehouse roof collapsed under the immense masses of water, while in Prenzlauer Berg, parts of a tree fell onto the tram overhead lines. According to the Traffic Information Centre, many traffic lights went out on the streets. However, there were no reports of injuries.
#Ausnahmezustand_Wetter seit 19:30 Uhr. Mit Stand jetzt 358 wetterbedingte Einsätze. Alle Freiwilligen Feuerwehren wurden in den Dienst gerufen. Die Einsatzbewältigung wird die gesamte Nacht andauern. pic.twitter.com/idVU2wROPB— Berliner Feuerwehr (@Berliner_Fw) July 24, 2023
The emergency services were also called out multiple times in neighbouring Brandenburg due to flooding and fallen trees. In Neuenhagen bei Berlin, a tree fell on a car with a person sitting inside who later had to be freed by firefighters.
The storms also caused widespread disruption to the S-Bahn network. By 3:30 am, most of the debris had been cleared. But on Tuesday morning the S1 and S26 continue to be disrupted by the effects of the bad weather.
The German Weather Service predicts that on Tuesday, the stormy weather will move southwards through the country, accompanied by intense rainfall and strong gusts of wind.
The regions of Berlin, Brandenburg, and northern Germany have seen the worst of the storm, but can expect mild weather on Tuesday. A few scattered rain showers and gusts of wind will disrupt an otherwise cloudy day.
Comments
