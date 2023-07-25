Massive traffic jams expected as Germany enters one of busiest travel weekends

Advertisement

Because the holidays are beginning in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and at the same time many holidaymakers from North Rhine-Westphalia and Scandinavia will be returning home, a bad weekend for traffic jams can be expected, the ADAC said.

Car or bus travelers can expect to feel the first effects on Friday afternoon, they said.

Bavaria's summer holidays officially start on Monday, July 31st and run through September 9th, whereas Baden-Württemberg's holidays already began on Thursday, July 27th and also run through September 9th.

Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia already started its holidays on June 27th and will see them come to a close on August 9th.

The upcoming weekend thus marks the only this summer when all 16 German states are on Sommerferien (summer holidays), also known as Schulferien (school holidays).

Which routes are the most affected?

The ADAC predicted that there would be particularly heavy traffic on the long-distance roads to the popular holiday destinations of the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

READ ALSO: North Sea or Baltic Sea? How to decide between Germany’s two coasts

Drivers should also reckon with heavy congestion on the routes between Bremen-Lübeck on the A1, Frankfurt-Passau on the A3, Hattenbacher Dreieck-Basel on the A5, Mannheim-Nuremberg on the A6 and Hamburg-Flensburg on the A7.

Advertisement

According to the ADAC, there should be other routes with heavy traffic on the A8, A9, A19, A24, A45, A61, A81, A93, A95, B2 and A99.

The ADAC also predicts a high level of traffic jams in neighboring countries - including the routes back to Germany.

Traffic on the Tauern, Fernpass, Inntal, Brenner, and Gotthard routes as well as on roads to and from the Italian, French and Croatian coasts will repeatedly come to a standstill in sections.

Travellers will also need to allot a “big cushion of time” on long-distance roads towards Scandinavia and back, warned the ADAC.