8 unmissable events in Germany this August

July 23rd to August 26th: Sommer in Altona, Hamburg

For four weeks, the Walter-Möller Park in Hamburg hosts a high-quality musical line-up during the Sommer in Altona festival.

The concerts, from both local musicians and international artists, are staged in the festival's traditional circus tent.

As well as enjoying the music, visitors can explore the entire festival grounds: the green space is transformed into a magical meeting place, where you can dance, relax or enjoy a beer in a beer garden, right in the heart of Hamburg.

July 26th to August 13th: Maschseefest, Hanover

Kicking off at the end of July, the Maschsee Festival in Hanover expects up to two million visitors to descend on the city's lakeside promenade to enjoy its traditional summer celebrations.

Against the backdrop of the popular Masch Lake, stalls, restaurants, and stages will provide revelers with a variety of entertainment, culinary delights, drinks and music, while thousands of colourful lights are reflected in the water.

The north shore of the lake at Maschseefest is lit up in August 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) | Kevin Münkel

One of the most popular spots is the pretty Maschsee Pavillon, where visitors can enjoy cocktails, aperitifs and other drinks in this historic location with a great view of the lake.

July 29th to August 6th - Auer Dult, Munich

It doesn't get much more Munich than the annual Auer Dult folk festival. Dating back to the middle ages, the festival has evolved into a vibrant fair and celebration of Bavarian culture, with around 100,000 visitors gathering at Mariahilfplatz in the Au district every year.

For adults, the festival offers a chance to browse and shop for pottery, clothes, household goods, and antiques, while enjoying a beer or a fresh steamed dumpling.

From 17th-century books to traditional jewelry and Biedermeier chests or oil paintings, there are numerous treasures waiting to be discovered in the antique stalls.

With a nostalgic chain carousel, a puppet theater, game booths, and even a magician, there's plenty for children to enjoy too.

August 9th – 26th: Tanz im August, Berlin

One of the most important festivals in the world for contemporary dance, Tanz im August (dance in August) attracts artists and performers from around the world to showcase their performances in the capital.

A scene from Alain Platel's dance performance "Gardenia" at Germany's largest dance festival, "Tanz im August" in 2010. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Peter Kneffel

During the festival, a diverse range of contemporary dance performances, workshops, and events will be on offer, showcasing innovative choreography and cutting-edge dance works by both established and emerging artists.

The festival will take place in different venues throughout the city; in both well-known and unknown theatre venues - from Hau am Hebbel and the Sophiensaele to city parks in Rehberge and Lichtenberg.

August 11th – 20th: Apple Wine Festival, Frankfurt am Main

Frankfurt's Apple Wine Festival is an annual celebration of the city's beloved beverage, Apfelwein.

Held on Roßmarkt near the old town, visitors can sample the best regional apple wines or even some unique apple wine cocktails.

"Ebbelwoi," as it's known locally, has been a favorite in Hesse for centuries and is often enjoyed straight or mixed with mineral water or lemonade.

As well as wine tasting, visitors can peruse vintage and earthenware stalls and enjoy the festival‘s vibrant stage programme, which is filled with singing, dancing, and poetry recitals.

August 11th to 21st: Gäuboden Folk Festival, Straubing

This agricultural festival founded in 1812 has developed into the second largest folk festival in Bavaria. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant event that combines traditional Bavarian customs with modern attractions.

During the festival, visitors can experience a variety of activities and entertainment, including traditional folk music, dance performances, fairground rides, games, and fireworks displays. The festival grounds also feature numerous beer tents where you can enjoy the famous Bavarian beer and regional dishes.

August 18th to 19th: Schlössernacht, Potsdam

For one weekend in August, the Sanssouci Palace and Park in Potsdam will host the Potsdamer Schlössernacht - or "castle night".

Usually closed to the public, Sanssouci Palace will open its doors, allowing visitors to wander through its corridors and catch a glimpse of the opulent baroque lifestyle of Frederick the Great and other royal figures who ruled the country for centuries.

The theme of this year's weekend is "Holland in Potsdam" and the entire place will be adorned in flowery, colorful, and "oranje" splendour.

Artists from the group "Flower Power" dance in Sanssouci Park at the Potsdam Palace Night 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene

The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will turn into a grand stage for a diverse array of performances, including music, juggling, acting, artistry, and readings. The historic castles' walls will be adorned with stunning light installations, providing an extraordinary canvas for artistic expression.

The evenings will culminate with spectacular fireworks displays on both Friday and Saturday nights, adding a magical touch to the entire experience.

August 25th to 27th: Flammende Sterne, Scharnhauser Park in Ostfildern, Baden-Württemberg

The Flaming Stars event is a renowned international fireworks competition showcasing the skills of the world's best pyrotechnicians. This year, teams from Belgium, the USA, and Greece will compete, each bringing their cultural specialties to impress the audience on stage and in the sky.

Every festival day features a single competition entry and a jury evaluates the shows and awards points.

Each of the three displays will take place at 10:15 pm each day, lasting approximately 20 minutes and preceded by a captivating 15-minute laser show.